Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
536 Imperial Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
536 Imperial Place
536 Imperial Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
536 Imperial Place, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3493568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 Imperial Place have any available units?
536 Imperial Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
Is 536 Imperial Place currently offering any rent specials?
536 Imperial Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Imperial Place pet-friendly?
No, 536 Imperial Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 536 Imperial Place offer parking?
No, 536 Imperial Place does not offer parking.
Does 536 Imperial Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Imperial Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Imperial Place have a pool?
No, 536 Imperial Place does not have a pool.
Does 536 Imperial Place have accessible units?
No, 536 Imperial Place does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Imperial Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Imperial Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Imperial Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Imperial Place does not have units with air conditioning.
