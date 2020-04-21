216 Begonia Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A NEW 2 story garage home! The main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a half bath. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Additionally, upstairs are 2 other bedrooms, another full bath and a loft. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com