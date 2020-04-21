All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

216 Begonia Ln

216 Begonia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

216 Begonia Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A NEW 2 story garage home! The main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a half bath. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Additionally, upstairs are 2 other bedrooms, another full bath and a loft. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Begonia Ln have any available units?
216 Begonia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 216 Begonia Ln have?
Some of 216 Begonia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Begonia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
216 Begonia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Begonia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Begonia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 216 Begonia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 216 Begonia Ln offers parking.
Does 216 Begonia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Begonia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Begonia Ln have a pool?
No, 216 Begonia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 216 Begonia Ln have accessible units?
No, 216 Begonia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Begonia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Begonia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Begonia Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Begonia Ln has units with air conditioning.

