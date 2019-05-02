201 Begonia place

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH HOME in POINCIANA!!! - BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH 1150 Sqft. HOME in POINCIANA!!!



~~ Never lived before!

~~ Several models available!

~~ Be the first one to live in this homes!



You may be qualified to apply for this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house and be the first person ever living in this new home and start a new life.



Call to schedule a showing with Moe today...(407) 784-4495



To APPLY:

We recommend visiting the home prior to applying, as $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable.



Move in CHARGES:

Rent : $1390

Security Deposit : $1390

650+ Credit Score: 1st month, Security Deposit

650- Credit Score: 1st month, Last Month, Security Deposit



PET FEE: $250 non-refundable pet fee for 2 pets, up to 50 lbs. each.



Call Moe (407) 784-4495 to schedule a showing today!



How to QUALIFY:

1-Receiving a minimum of 3x the monthly rent in net income pay

2-Good rental history

3-Submit to background checks

4-No felonies, fraud or domestic violence charges

5-No eviction history, rent collection issues or utility bills in collections

6-Home does not support Section 8 Housing



(RLNE4659268)