Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
201 Begonia place
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

201 Begonia place

201 Begonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

201 Begonia Place, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH HOME in POINCIANA!!! - BRAND NEW 3 BED 2 BATH 1150 Sqft. HOME in POINCIANA!!!

~~ Never lived before!
~~ Several models available!
~~ Be the first one to live in this homes!

You may be qualified to apply for this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom beautiful house and be the first person ever living in this new home and start a new life.

Call to schedule a showing with Moe today...(407) 784-4495

To APPLY:
We recommend visiting the home prior to applying, as $35 application fee per adult is non-refundable.

Move in CHARGES:
Rent : $1390
Security Deposit : $1390
650+ Credit Score: 1st month, Security Deposit
650- Credit Score: 1st month, Last Month, Security Deposit

PET FEE: $250 non-refundable pet fee for 2 pets, up to 50 lbs. each.

Call Moe (407) 784-4495 to schedule a showing today!

How to QUALIFY:
1-Receiving a minimum of 3x the monthly rent in net income pay
2-Good rental history
3-Submit to background checks
4-No felonies, fraud or domestic violence charges
5-No eviction history, rent collection issues or utility bills in collections
6-Home does not support Section 8 Housing

(RLNE4659268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Begonia place have any available units?
201 Begonia place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 201 Begonia place currently offering any rent specials?
201 Begonia place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Begonia place pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Begonia place is pet friendly.
Does 201 Begonia place offer parking?
No, 201 Begonia place does not offer parking.
Does 201 Begonia place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Begonia place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Begonia place have a pool?
No, 201 Begonia place does not have a pool.
Does 201 Begonia place have accessible units?
No, 201 Begonia place does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Begonia place have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Begonia place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Begonia place have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Begonia place does not have units with air conditioning.
