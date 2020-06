Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage hot tub

ST TROPEZ. LIVE THE SOUTH OF FRANCE IN PLANTATION - Property Id: 290662



Stunning hardwood-like flooring, bright & open floor plans, beautiful granite countertops and designer backslashes finish out the all-white cabinetry offering a life of modernity and comfort. Stainless steel appliances and custom hardware. elevate your space even further. The generously-sized master bedroom offers ample room to spread out and is accompanied with adjoining personal bathrooms. Natural light fills your home with expansive views of lush landscaping.Delight in the private drive lined with greenery leading to your private, attached garage.

