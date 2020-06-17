All apartments in Plantation
Last updated April 19 2020 at 12:00 AM

874 NW 79th Ter

874 Northwest 79th Terrace · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

874 Northwest 79th Terrace, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 874 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
MOVE IN DATE 07/01/2020. Fully renovated open concept villa offering 3BED/2BATH with modern upgrades. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, soft closing hardware, dimmable recessed lighting and quartz countertops. All 3 beds have access to a terrace with master access to the backyard and pristine lakefront views. Washer and dryer included in laundry closet. Unfortunately, no pets unless they are for emotional support. Furniture can be discussed if needed and price includes pest control, smart home features (Ring Doorbell, Ring Security Cameras and Nest Thermostat). Unit is located directly across the community pool with 7 guest parking spaces. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and is walking distance to Publix and Plantation Walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 NW 79th Ter have any available units?
874 NW 79th Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 874 NW 79th Ter have?
Some of 874 NW 79th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 NW 79th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
874 NW 79th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 NW 79th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 874 NW 79th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 874 NW 79th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 874 NW 79th Ter does offer parking.
Does 874 NW 79th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 NW 79th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 NW 79th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 874 NW 79th Ter has a pool.
Does 874 NW 79th Ter have accessible units?
No, 874 NW 79th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 874 NW 79th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 NW 79th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 874 NW 79th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 NW 79th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
