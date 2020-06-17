874 NW 79th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

MOVE IN DATE 07/01/2020. Fully renovated open concept villa offering 3BED/2BATH with modern upgrades. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, soft closing hardware, dimmable recessed lighting and quartz countertops. All 3 beds have access to a terrace with master access to the backyard and pristine lakefront views. Washer and dryer included in laundry closet. Unfortunately, no pets unless they are for emotional support. Furniture can be discussed if needed and price includes pest control, smart home features (Ring Doorbell, Ring Security Cameras and Nest Thermostat). Unit is located directly across the community pool with 7 guest parking spaces. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces and is walking distance to Publix and Plantation Walk.