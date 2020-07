Amenities

Beautiful, Just painted, recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath available in the Lakes of Newport community of Plantation. All tiled out, almost new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, New washer and dryer. Community features many amenities. Unit has a beautiful balcony. Unit is in immaculate conditions! Close to make schools, major highways, chambers of commerce, etc.