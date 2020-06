Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Spacious 2/2.5 townhome in the heart of Plantation. Washer and Dryer in the unit, both bedrooms upstairs. Walk in closets, dining room, family room and living room. Downstairs unit. NO PETS. This home is close to many restaurants, highways and houses of worship. Walking distance to the New Plantation Walk Mall. Newer carpet, appliances and roof.