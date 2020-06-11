All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 13455 NW 12TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
13455 NW 12TH ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

13455 NW 12TH ST

13455 Northwest 12th Street · (954) 632-9105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
Pembroke Falls
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13455 Northwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pembroke Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with enclosed pool in resort-level, quadruple manned gated community of Pembroke Falls. Freshly painted, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Fully fenced yard with screened patio and pool. 3rd Bedroom is currently configured as den/office with no closet. Spacious layout, high ceilings, formal dining and eat in kitchen, tile throughout. Premium impact window hurricane protection throughout with newer rated garage door. Rent includes lawn & pool care plus full access to resort-level community amenities including big pool, fitness, clubhouse, tennis, much more. HOA provides basic cable, alarm and internet. Walk to Excellent grade A schools. Close to shopping, public library, parks, dining & highways for easy commutes in every direction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13455 NW 12TH ST have any available units?
13455 NW 12TH ST has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 13455 NW 12TH ST have?
Some of 13455 NW 12TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13455 NW 12TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
13455 NW 12TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13455 NW 12TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 13455 NW 12TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 13455 NW 12TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 13455 NW 12TH ST does offer parking.
Does 13455 NW 12TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13455 NW 12TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13455 NW 12TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 13455 NW 12TH ST has a pool.
Does 13455 NW 12TH ST have accessible units?
No, 13455 NW 12TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13455 NW 12TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13455 NW 12TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13455 NW 12TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity