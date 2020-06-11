13455 NW 12TH ST

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with enclosed pool in resort-level, quadruple manned gated community of Pembroke Falls. Freshly painted, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Fully fenced yard with screened patio and pool. 3rd Bedroom is currently configured as den/office with no closet. Spacious layout, high ceilings, formal dining and eat in kitchen, tile throughout. Premium impact window hurricane protection throughout with newer rated garage door. Rent includes lawn & pool care plus full access to resort-level community amenities including big pool, fitness, clubhouse, tennis, much more. HOA provides basic cable, alarm and internet. Walk to Excellent grade A schools. Close to shopping, public library, parks, dining & highways for easy commutes in every direction.