Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly basketball court hot tub package receiving

The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments is only minutes from the soothing South Florida beaches and located near tons of entertainment and shopping, including Pembroke Lakes Mall, C.B. Smith Park, Pembroke Lakes golf course, and the Charles F Dodge City Center. With close proximity to I-95, I-75 and the Florida Turnpike, The Landings at Pembroke Apartments is just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.



In your new apartment home at The Landings at Pembroke Lakes, you will find a spacious kitchen with customized cabinets and GE appliances. Our community's shared spaces and amenities are sure to fit your lifestyle with an indoor racquetball court, several courtyards with grilling areas, a resort-inspired pool, a 24-hour fitness studio, a business lounge with complimentary WiFi, and so much more!



