Amenities
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments is only minutes from the soothing South Florida beaches and located near tons of entertainment and shopping, including Pembroke Lakes Mall, C.B. Smith Park, Pembroke Lakes golf course, and the Charles F Dodge City Center. With close proximity to I-95, I-75 and the Florida Turnpike, The Landings at Pembroke Apartments is just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
In your new apartment home at The Landings at Pembroke Lakes, you will find a spacious kitchen with customized cabinets and GE appliances. Our community's shared spaces and amenities are sure to fit your lifestyle with an indoor racquetball court, several courtyards with grilling areas, a resort-inspired pool, a 24-hour fitness studio, a business lounge with complimentary WiFi, and so much more!
Ready to learn more? Browse our gallery and menu of amenities and reserve your apartment online, or call, text or stop by today for your personal tour!