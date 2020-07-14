All apartments in Pembroke Pines
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments

10650 Washington St · (954) 541-9705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 03-103 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Unit 12-303 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-304 · Avail. now

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 11-208 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 15-207 · Avail. now

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
hot tub
package receiving
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments is only minutes from the soothing South Florida beaches and located near tons of entertainment and shopping, including Pembroke Lakes Mall, C.B. Smith Park, Pembroke Lakes golf course, and the Charles F Dodge City Center. With close proximity to I-95, I-75 and the Florida Turnpike, The Landings at Pembroke Apartments is just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

In your new apartment home at The Landings at Pembroke Lakes, you will find a spacious kitchen with customized cabinets and GE appliances. Our community's shared spaces and amenities are sure to fit your lifestyle with an indoor racquetball court, several courtyards with grilling areas, a resort-inspired pool, a 24-hour fitness studio, a business lounge with complimentary WiFi, and so much more!

Ready to learn more? Browse our gallery and menu of amenities and reserve your apartment online, or call, text or stop by today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $350 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Cane Corsos, and any cross breed or related breed. Examples of breeds include, but are not limited to: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, and American Bulldogs. English Bulldogs are not a prohibited breed under our company policy.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments have any available units?
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments have?
Some of The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
