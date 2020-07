Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar gym game room playground pool hot tub media room new construction package receiving yoga elevator parking bbq/grill community garden green community lobby

Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center. Your home for resort-style living in the heart of Pembroke Pines, Florida; our stunning new construction community features Key West-style architecture with modern finishes and a full suite of luxe amenities integrated into a vibrant neighborhood with a variety of retail options, restaurants and markets all within walking distance.At Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats we offer our residents stylish, open-concept homes and engaging shared spaces that include a high-end pool and clubhouse, plus a fully-equipped fitness center with yoga, aerobics and spinning studio. With our pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, all available in a variety of both townhome and flat styles, we're sure to have a home that will fit your lifestyle!