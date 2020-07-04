3 PONTE VEDRA CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to Ponte Vedra Beach, one of the most pristine and exclusive beach communities in Northeast Florida!This completely renovated townhouse is centrally located and is fully equipped with new appliances and interior decorDownstairs:New granite counter top kitchen, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher).Extended bar top kitchen counterDining RoomFamily Room Laundry Room Half BathroomSmall screened porch area Upstairs:Master bedroomBathroom with tub/ showerLinen closet Second bedroom