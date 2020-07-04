All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

3 PONTE VEDRA CT

3 Ponte Vedra Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Ponte Vedra Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to Ponte Vedra Beach, one of the most pristine and exclusive beach communities in Northeast Florida!This completely renovated townhouse is centrally located and is fully equipped with new appliances and interior decorDownstairs:New granite counter top kitchen, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher).Extended bar top kitchen counterDining RoomFamily Room Laundry Room Half BathroomSmall screened porch area Upstairs:Master bedroomBathroom with tub/ showerLinen closet Second bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have any available units?
3 PONTE VEDRA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have?
Some of 3 PONTE VEDRA CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 PONTE VEDRA CT currently offering any rent specials?
3 PONTE VEDRA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 PONTE VEDRA CT pet-friendly?
No, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT offer parking?
No, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT does not offer parking.
Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have a pool?
No, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT does not have a pool.
Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have accessible units?
No, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 PONTE VEDRA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 PONTE VEDRA CT does not have units with air conditioning.

