85 Stoney Dr

Amenities
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring. Easy Walking Distance to the Clubhouse/Pool Inviting Front Porch Leads to the Entryway of this Impeccable Home. Spacious Separate Living Room has a Large Set-Back Entertainment Wall with Ornate Columns and Double Glass Door Sliders That Lead to the Enclosed Patio, Perfect for Entertaining.
