Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

85 Stoney Dr

85 Stoney Drive · (954) 546-2079
Location

85 Stoney Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Evergrene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2867 · Avail. now

$2,867

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Home. Features Include; 2 Master Suites (Downstairs & Upstairs), Open Chefs Kitchen with Top Notch Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tiled & Berber Carpet Flooring. Easy Walking Distance to the Clubhouse/Pool Inviting Front Porch Leads to the Entryway of this Impeccable Home. Spacious Separate Living Room has a Large Set-Back Entertainment Wall with Ornate Columns and Double Glass Door Sliders That Lead to the Enclosed Patio, Perfect for Entertaining.

(RLNE5826126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Stoney Dr have any available units?
85 Stoney Dr has a unit available for $2,867 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Stoney Dr have?
Some of 85 Stoney Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Stoney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
85 Stoney Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Stoney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Stoney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 85 Stoney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 85 Stoney Dr does offer parking.
Does 85 Stoney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Stoney Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Stoney Dr have a pool?
Yes, 85 Stoney Dr has a pool.
Does 85 Stoney Dr have accessible units?
No, 85 Stoney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Stoney Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Stoney Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Stoney Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Stoney Dr has units with air conditioning.
