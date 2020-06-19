All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:40 PM

59 Emerson Drive Northwest

59 Emerson Drive Northwest · (321) 473-0160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Emerson Drive Northwest, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest have any available units?
59 Emerson Drive Northwest has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
Is 59 Emerson Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
59 Emerson Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Emerson Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest has a pool.
Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Emerson Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Emerson Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
