Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:48 AM

1281 Emerson Drive

1281 Emerson Drive Northeast · (305) 308-6998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1281 Emerson Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen, granite counter tops, completed titled. With split floor plan, screen in porch. This property is conveniently located close to Malabar Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1281 Emerson Drive have any available units?
1281 Emerson Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 1281 Emerson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Emerson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Emerson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 1281 Emerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Emerson Drive does offer parking.
Does 1281 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Emerson Drive have a pool?
No, 1281 Emerson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1281 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Emerson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

