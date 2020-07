Amenities

Urbana Apartments is a pet-friendly community, rich in amenities that will exceed your expectations. We are proud to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful park-like setting. Our luxury Orlando apartments feature gourmet chef's kitchens with both black and sleek metallic appliances, individual washers and dryers, granite counter tops in select homes, and sun-drenched private patios. Steps from your front door, you'll have access to a resort-style pool with spa, rooftop courtyard with green space, well equipped fitness center, yoga/spin room, business lounge, media/game room, coffee lounge, pet spa with self-grooming stations, bike storage and designated parking spaces in an attached parking garage, elevator access to all three levels. Urbana is located in the heart of Hunter's Creek, minutes from Disney World, Sea World, Universal Studios, The Loop Mall, Greenway 417, Bee Line 528, Orlando International Airport, and much more. Urbana is also close ...