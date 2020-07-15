Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible business center coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access key fob access media room pool table

Home sweet home! When you live at Reserves at Alafaya Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and you’ll mean it. Nestled in Avalon Park in east Orlando, FL, our luxury community brings small-town charm to upscale city living. Offering a thoughtful selection of generously-sized one, two, and three bedroom apartments in East Orlando FL and a myriad of fantastic amenities to match your lifestyle, we’re the relaxing getaway you were looking for.



Each one of our 264 high-class units is ideally designed with well-appointed features and the attention to detail that you deserve. Enjoy a world of comfort and convenience with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens with energy efficient appliances and USB ports, and solariums or screened patios. In our East Orlando apartments community, discover a resort-inspired environment filled with excitement. A sparkling swimming pool, an outdoor summer kitchen with gas grills, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, and an expansive game room are just a few of our enticing amenities. We love pets, too, for which we have a bark park where they can play around.



A selection of delicious eateries awaits minutes away, with plenty more options in downtown Orlando or Alafaya. The University of Central Florida, Valencia College East Campus and Florida Hospital are all within easy reach. If you have kids, you’ll appreciate our proximity to excellent education options, as well as the attractions in the area, including Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando. Embrace the lavish lifestyle your heart desires, choosing Reserves at Alafaya as your new home! Schedule a tour of our luxury apartments in East Orlando FL today!