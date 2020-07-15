All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Reserves at Alafaya.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Reserves at Alafaya
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

Reserves at Alafaya

Open Now until 6pm
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd · (407) 449-7635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd, Orlando, FL 32828

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-201 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 09-217 · Avail. now

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 03-201 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-221 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 05-229 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,518

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 03-329 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07-133 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Unit 09-133 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Unit 02-133 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserves at Alafaya.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
business center
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
pool table
Home sweet home! When you live at Reserves at Alafaya Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and you’ll mean it. Nestled in Avalon Park in east Orlando, FL, our luxury community brings small-town charm to upscale city living. Offering a thoughtful selection of generously-sized one, two, and three bedroom apartments in East Orlando FL and a myriad of fantastic amenities to match your lifestyle, we’re the relaxing getaway you were looking for.

Each one of our 264 high-class units is ideally designed with well-appointed features and the attention to detail that you deserve. Enjoy a world of comfort and convenience with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens with energy efficient appliances and USB ports, and solariums or screened patios. In our East Orlando apartments community, discover a resort-inspired environment filled with excitement. A sparkling swimming pool, an outdoor summer kitchen with gas grills, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, and an expansive game room are just a few of our enticing amenities. We love pets, too, for which we have a bark park where they can play around.

A selection of delicious eateries awaits minutes away, with plenty more options in downtown Orlando or Alafaya. The University of Central Florida, Valencia College East Campus and Florida Hospital are all within easy reach. If you have kids, you’ll appreciate our proximity to excellent education options, as well as the attractions in the area, including Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando. Embrace the lavish lifestyle your heart desires, choosing Reserves at Alafaya as your new home! Schedule a tour of our luxury apartments in East Orlando FL today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 for 1 pet and $550 for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: $150/month, Detached garage: $100/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserves at Alafaya have any available units?
Reserves at Alafaya has 22 units available starting at $1,236 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserves at Alafaya have?
Some of Reserves at Alafaya's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserves at Alafaya currently offering any rent specials?
Reserves at Alafaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserves at Alafaya pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserves at Alafaya is pet friendly.
Does Reserves at Alafaya offer parking?
Yes, Reserves at Alafaya offers parking.
Does Reserves at Alafaya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserves at Alafaya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserves at Alafaya have a pool?
Yes, Reserves at Alafaya has a pool.
Does Reserves at Alafaya have accessible units?
Yes, Reserves at Alafaya has accessible units.
Does Reserves at Alafaya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserves at Alafaya has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reserves at Alafaya?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity