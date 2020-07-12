/
mariner s village
288 Apartments for rent in Mariner's VIllage, Orlando, FL
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$917
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
4700 Buggywhip Lane #101
4700 Buggy Whip Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,400
Beautiful 2/2 now available!! - First Floor 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in great location just South of Downtown Orlando. One car garage with electric opener. Community lakeside pool.
2701 FRIGATE DRIVE
2701 Frigate Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2579 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located between Downtown Orlando and the International Airport. Gorgeous wood floors, formal living and dining room and big open kitchen with breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances.
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1177 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607
2966 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607 Orlando FL 32822 - Beautiful & Cozy Condo Shows great, Granite Breakfast Bar Kitchen with sizzling back splash newer A/C.
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . .
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with
1311 EDMUNDSHIRE LANE
1311 Edmundshire Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1323 sqft
Three bedroom/ two baths with a large fenced lot, conveniently situated in Dover Shores/The Hourglass District.
2855 South Conway Road
2855 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1177 sqft
*Move in special this month (Waived Reservation Fee)* The Poinsettia is our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment home.
5587 Devonbriar Way Unit J-104
5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
5587 Devonbriar Way Unit J-104 Available 08/14/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/14/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
4367 Thornbriar Lane Apt. P102
4367 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
935 sqft
4367 Thornbriar Lane Apt. P102 Available 08/01/20 Great Condo Near Orlando Int'l Airport!!! - Great Condo in a beautiful community. It has 2 bedroom and 2 bath with screened patio, First Floor Unit.
4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orange
4301 Lizshire Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
810 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1st floor Condo For Rent at 4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1st floor Condo For Rent at 4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orlando, FL 32822.
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107
5500 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
554 sqft
5500 Devonbriar Way Unit G107 Available 08/10/20 One bedroom, one bathroom condo w/balcony - Built in 1987 1/1 with Balcony Apartment Renovated 2015 with Tiles flooring, new cabinets, new a/c and new appliances.
3124 S Semoran Blvd #206
3124 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
3124 S Semoran Blvd #60 Orlando FL 32822 - Location Location Location!!! This condo is in a very convenient area, with many shopping mall, super markets, bus stop and only 4 miles from the Airport.
2047 Dixie Belle Drive Unit R
2047 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed two bath in the gated community of Miridia Condos!! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this unit with a SPACIOUS living area.
2683 Oak Park Way Orange
2683 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
2683 Oak Park Way Orange Available 08/04/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and
4225 Thornbriar Ln, O211
4225 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
580 sqft
1/1 Condo Available Now - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303
4200 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
4200 Thornbriar Lane -Unit E303 Available 08/07/20 2/2 Condo Available 8/7/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211
5530 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
580 sqft
5530 Chrishire Way - Unit D211 Available 08/21/20 1/1 Condo Available On 8/21/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
2071 Dixie Bell Dr. Apt P
2071 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo in Curry Ford Area - Lovely Condo in the Curry ford-Dixie Bell area. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a den that can be used as a room. Upgraded with lovely wood floors and stainless appliances.
1626 EDMUNDSHIRE ROAD
1626 Edmundshire Road, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1360 sqft
Look no further! You'll feel right at home in this spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in the Dover Shores/Conway area. Just minutes to the fabulous Hourglass District and some of the best eats and cuisine in Central Florida.
