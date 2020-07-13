All apartments in Orlando
Hawthorne Groves

204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd · (321) 265-3189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL 32835

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-101 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 13-204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 04-204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28-101 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Groves.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
conference room
courtyard
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! A new way of life in harmony with nature is in store for you at Hawthorne Groves where you'll enjoy the rich, plush landscaping of Florida's heritage and live in one of our spaciously designed 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment homes. At Hawthorne Groves you'll enjoy easy access to the Florida Turnpike and the 408 East/West Expressway. Hawthorne Groves is only 10 minutes from exciting downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $260; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per per
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Carport & Garage Parking available. Please call for details. Surface Parking Lot: included in lease; Detached Garage Parking: $100/month; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Groves have any available units?
Hawthorne Groves has 10 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Groves have?
Some of Hawthorne Groves's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Groves currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Groves is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Groves pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Groves is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Groves offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Groves offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Groves have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Groves offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Groves have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Groves has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Groves have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne Groves does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Groves have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Groves has units with dishwashers.
