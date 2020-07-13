Hawthorne Groves

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $260; admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per per
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Carport & Garage Parking available. Please call for details. Surface Parking Lot: included in lease; Detached Garage Parking: $100/month; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.