All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like City West Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
City West Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

City West Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1801 S Kirkman Rd · (407) 499-8834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-317 · Avail. now

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 16-1615 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 13-1321 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-1228 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 06-636 · Avail. now

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 04-423 · Avail. now

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City West Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to City West Apartments, a resort-style community located just minutes from downtown Orlando. Come home and relax by our resort-style swimming pool or burn off the day in the fully-equipped fitness center.

Our apartments are appointed with luxurious features including white cabinetry with modern stainless appliances and tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, large walk-in closets and private screened-in patios or balconies. We provide residents with the comfort of in-home washers and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces in select units.

City West is situated just steps from everything you need including local shops, unique restaurants, Universal Studios, Disney and Valencia College. Our convenient location adjacent to I-4 and i-408, with public transportation nearby, provides and easy commute throughout the city.

Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to City West Apart

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $5/month, pest control; $25/month, valet trash; $5 parcel pending package
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City West Apartments have any available units?
City West Apartments has 25 units available starting at $1,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does City West Apartments have?
Some of City West Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
City West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City West Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, City West Apartments is pet friendly.
Does City West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, City West Apartments offers parking.
Does City West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City West Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, City West Apartments has a pool.
Does City West Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, City West Apartments has accessible units.
Does City West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for City West Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity