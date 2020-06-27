Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking cc payments e-payments internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to City West Apartments, a resort-style community located just minutes from downtown Orlando. Come home and relax by our resort-style swimming pool or burn off the day in the fully-equipped fitness center.



Our apartments are appointed with luxurious features including white cabinetry with modern stainless appliances and tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, large walk-in closets and private screened-in patios or balconies. We provide residents with the comfort of in-home washers and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces in select units.



City West is situated just steps from everything you need including local shops, unique restaurants, Universal Studios, Disney and Valencia College. Our convenient location adjacent to I-4 and i-408, with public transportation nearby, provides and easy commute throughout the city.



Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to City West Apart