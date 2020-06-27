Amenities
Welcome to City West Apartments, a resort-style community located just minutes from downtown Orlando. Come home and relax by our resort-style swimming pool or burn off the day in the fully-equipped fitness center.
Our apartments are appointed with luxurious features including white cabinetry with modern stainless appliances and tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring, large walk-in closets and private screened-in patios or balconies. We provide residents with the comfort of in-home washers and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces in select units.
City West is situated just steps from everything you need including local shops, unique restaurants, Universal Studios, Disney and Valencia College. Our convenient location adjacent to I-4 and i-408, with public transportation nearby, provides and easy commute throughout the city.
Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to City West Apart