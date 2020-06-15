9947 Shadow Creek Drive

Amenities

La Vina At Lake Nona - This property is close to Narcoossee road, shopping, Publix, home depot, 417 and other highways etc.. The property has unique colors, a must come see. Please, DO NOT CALL!!! To schedule your appointment, email info@andersonmgllc.com or text at 321-219-9125 for faster response. We will be looking for immediate move in. Home has been freshly painted inside!



To qualify, you must make 3 times the amount of rent, no criminal, no eviction, good rental history with a proven track record of at least 3 years. Everything must be verifiable to qualify. No exceptions! Credit score of 600 minimal will be considered.



