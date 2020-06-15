All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

9947 Shadow Creek Drive

9947 Shadow Creek Drive · (407) 629-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9947 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9947 Shadow Creek Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
La Vina At Lake Nona - This property is close to Narcoossee road, shopping, Publix, home depot, 417 and other highways etc.. The property has unique colors, a must come see. Please, DO NOT CALL!!! To schedule your appointment, email info@andersonmgllc.com or text at 321-219-9125 for faster response. We will be looking for immediate move in. Home has been freshly painted inside!

To qualify, you must make 3 times the amount of rent, no criminal, no eviction, good rental history with a proven track record of at least 3 years. Everything must be verifiable to qualify. No exceptions! Credit score of 600 minimal will be considered.

(RLNE4635533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive have any available units?
9947 Shadow Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9947 Shadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9947 Shadow Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9947 Shadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9947 Shadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9947 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
