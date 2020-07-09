9361 Reymont Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lake Nona - Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this UPGRADED single-family home with 2-Car garage in Laureate Park - Lake Nona! This home features BEAUTIFUL finishes throughout and a SPACIOUS open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a Den that can be used as an office, media room or guest room. You'll fall in love with the open kitchen highlighting upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops and gorgeous stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy spending time with family and friends in the GRAND dining area and living area with built in speakers, beautiful light fixtures and abundant natural lighting. Step outside and enjoy your PRIVATE covered paver patio equipped with a motorized screen to keep the bugs out and it comes pre-wired for an outdoor TV, perfect for sports and entertainment! Don't forget about the fully functioning OUTDOOR GRILL KITCHEN area for cookouts and perfect for time with family and friends. Water Softener included and LAWN CARE, CABLE & INTERNET ALSO INCLUDED!!! The home also comes equipped with a Smart Thermostat, Ring Doorbell and ADT Monitoring System for that extra level of safety and comfort. Take advantage of this community's amazing amenities such as the Aquatic Center boasting a Lap Pool, Walk In Pool, Kids Area along with a Fitness Center and nearby Lakes, Parks, Kid's Playground Community Garden and much more...



This home is conveniently located near the 417, 528, shopping, restaurants, and minutes away from the Orlando International Airport. Zoned for Laureate Park Elementary School, Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Pets negotiable per owners approval. Professionally leased and managed by Atrium Management. Call for your private showing today 407-585-2721. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5788745)