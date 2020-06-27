9274 KENSINGTON ROW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bath /+ office/ 2 car garage single family home in desirable Northlake Park at Lake Nona. Rent includes a family membership to the YMCA, lawn service. Home includes all appliances, Washer and dryer. Ceramic tile throughout the home. Backyard overlooks pond, no rear neighbors. Enjoy the green areas, shaded walking and bike trails, sports courts and fields. Centrally located with easy access to 528 and 417 Expressway. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping and minutes to Orlando International Airport, USTA, Lake Nona Medical City, restaurants and much more. Available the 2nd week of July 2019.