9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Cute 1/1 Condo in the Central Park on Lee Vista Community - This is a cute and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath Upstairs (2nd Floor) Condo in the Central Park on Lee Vista Community located just off Lee Vista Road near Lake Nona.



This property features Hardwood laminate floors with Ceramic tile in wet areas and neutral paint throughout.



The floor plan includes a Living Room open to the kitchen with vaulted ceilings, Kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator, range and range hood along with dishwasher along with a Dining area just off the kitchen.



You will also find a Bedroom with closet, an attached Bath with shower/tub combo and a closet for extra storage.



This unit also includes stack-able washer dryer and ceiling fans.



The Central Park on Lee Vista Community amenities include a clubhouse, community pool with Jacuzzi, fitness center, basketball courts and access to local tennis courts include clubhouse, community pool with Jacuzzi, fitness center, basketball courts and access to local tennis courts.



Conveniently located just off Lee Vista Road, the community is conveniently located near local schools, shopping and dining with quick access to the 417 (Greenway), the 528 (Beachline) and just minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City and Orlando International Airport.



Water is included in the rental rate.



Additional application and application fee required by the Central Park on Lee Vista Community Homeowners Association.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. A small pet will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



(RLNE5488286)