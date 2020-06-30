All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402

9149 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9149 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Cute 1/1 Condo in the Central Park on Lee Vista Community - This is a cute and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath Upstairs (2nd Floor) Condo in the Central Park on Lee Vista Community located just off Lee Vista Road near Lake Nona.

This property features Hardwood laminate floors with Ceramic tile in wet areas and neutral paint throughout.

The floor plan includes a Living Room open to the kitchen with vaulted ceilings, Kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator, range and range hood along with dishwasher along with a Dining area just off the kitchen.

You will also find a Bedroom with closet, an attached Bath with shower/tub combo and a closet for extra storage.

This unit also includes stack-able washer dryer and ceiling fans.

The Central Park on Lee Vista Community amenities include a clubhouse, community pool with Jacuzzi, fitness center, basketball courts and access to local tennis courts include clubhouse, community pool with Jacuzzi, fitness center, basketball courts and access to local tennis courts.

Conveniently located just off Lee Vista Road, the community is conveniently located near local schools, shopping and dining with quick access to the 417 (Greenway), the 528 (Beachline) and just minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City and Orlando International Airport.

Water is included in the rental rate.

Additional application and application fee required by the Central Park on Lee Vista Community Homeowners Association.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. A small pet will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5488286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 have any available units?
9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 have?
Some of 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 currently offering any rent specials?
9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 is pet friendly.
Does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 offer parking?
No, 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 does not offer parking.
Does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 have a pool?
Yes, 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 has a pool.
Does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 have accessible units?
No, 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #402 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach