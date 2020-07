Amenities

Location, location, location!!! Come see this two bedroom, two bathroom villa with a large loft. A must see! Second floor end unit, open plan kitchen, and vaulted ceilings. Loft has built in desk for home office or study area. Community features resort style and include swimming pool, fitness center, basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds, and parks. Do not delay in making an appointment to see this unit Today! Available May 19, 2020.