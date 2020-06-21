8991 Hildreth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20

This beautiful townhome In Lake Nona! The kitchen has all stainless appliances. Beautiful countertops with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Wonderful Kitchen island to aid in your cooking! Spacious bright bedrooms with great closet space. With carpet and tile flooring throughout. It comes with a 2 car garage. Very nice loft space with seating perch. This beautiful community is located within walking distance to the neighborhood elementary school. Washer and Dryer included for easy laundry care.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.