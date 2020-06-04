All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 899-541 ORANGE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
899-541 ORANGE AVE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:16 AM

899-541 ORANGE AVE

899 N Orange Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

899 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804
Lake Dot

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Experience true city-center living. Orlando's most popular districts, neighborhoods, and both major downtown healthcare campuses surround the North Quarter. Multi-modal mobility abounds thanks to nearby SunRail stops, the Dinky Line of the Orlando Urban Trail, and major downtown roadways that zigzag into and around enviable location. Escape the hectic, noisy, bustling urban life, fighting for parking and the constant hum of club music in the wee hours of the night where office cubicles outnumber real neighbors. Opt for a more evolved state of downtown living and urban existence, a life that possesses neighborhood style and the perfect balance of access and retreat. This is the promise of life at the North Quarter: downtown Orlando's newest district. Living in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando provides easy access to and from Interstate 4, Colonial Drive, and Mills Avenue and always having the urban luxury of public transportation via SunRail and Lynx access just footsteps from your front door. Walk, bike, drive, or hop aboard SunRail, and within a few short minutes, you can reach Florida Hospital’s downtown campus (Health Village) or Orlando Health’s Downtown South campus. On foot or by pedal, your short commute to Health Village includes the serene vista of Lake Ivanhoe and the eclectic mix of retailers and restaurants of Ivanhoe Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899-541 ORANGE AVE have any available units?
899-541 ORANGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 899-541 ORANGE AVE have?
Some of 899-541 ORANGE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899-541 ORANGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
899-541 ORANGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899-541 ORANGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 899-541 ORANGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 899-541 ORANGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 899-541 ORANGE AVE offers parking.
Does 899-541 ORANGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899-541 ORANGE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899-541 ORANGE AVE have a pool?
No, 899-541 ORANGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 899-541 ORANGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 899-541 ORANGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 899-541 ORANGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899-541 ORANGE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach