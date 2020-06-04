899-541 ORANGE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Experience true city-center living. Orlando's most popular districts, neighborhoods, and both major downtown healthcare campuses surround the North Quarter. Multi-modal mobility abounds thanks to nearby SunRail stops, the Dinky Line of the Orlando Urban Trail, and major downtown roadways that zigzag into and around enviable location. Escape the hectic, noisy, bustling urban life, fighting for parking and the constant hum of club music in the wee hours of the night where office cubicles outnumber real neighbors. Opt for a more evolved state of downtown living and urban existence, a life that possesses neighborhood style and the perfect balance of access and retreat. This is the promise of life at the North Quarter: downtown Orlando's newest district. Living in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando provides easy access to and from Interstate 4, Colonial Drive, and Mills Avenue and always having the urban luxury of public transportation via SunRail and Lynx access just footsteps from your front door. Walk, bike, drive, or hop aboard SunRail, and within a few short minutes, you can reach Florida Hospital’s downtown campus (Health Village) or Orlando Health’s Downtown South campus. On foot or by pedal, your short commute to Health Village includes the serene vista of Lake Ivanhoe and the eclectic mix of retailers and restaurants of Ivanhoe Village.