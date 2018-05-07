All apartments in Orlando
8508 DUFFERIN LANE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

8508 DUFFERIN LANE

8508 Dufferin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8508 Dufferin Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and impeccable townhome, exactly what you are searching for! Spacious home with high ceilings and a two car garage, three comfortable size bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Stainless still appliances and washer and dryer included. Located in a great school district in a and bustling area surrounded by restaurants, shopping, medical offices, near major highway including 417 and 528 and much more. What more could anyone ask for? The community offers entertainment for the entire family with a Resort Style community pool and poolside Cabana with Summer Kitchen, Fitness Center, Club House and Playgrounds.
Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through the application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Available on Dec 15, 2019. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE have any available units?
8508 DUFFERIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE have?
Some of 8508 DUFFERIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 DUFFERIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8508 DUFFERIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 DUFFERIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8508 DUFFERIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8508 DUFFERIN LANE offers parking.
Does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8508 DUFFERIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8508 DUFFERIN LANE has a pool.
Does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 8508 DUFFERIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 DUFFERIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 DUFFERIN LANE has units with dishwashers.

