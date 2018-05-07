8508 DUFFERIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and impeccable townhome, exactly what you are searching for! Spacious home with high ceilings and a two car garage, three comfortable size bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Stainless still appliances and washer and dryer included. Located in a great school district in a and bustling area surrounded by restaurants, shopping, medical offices, near major highway including 417 and 528 and much more. What more could anyone ask for? The community offers entertainment for the entire family with a Resort Style community pool and poolside Cabana with Summer Kitchen, Fitness Center, Club House and Playgrounds.

Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through the application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Available on Dec 15, 2019. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long!