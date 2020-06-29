8493 Greider Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Stately two-story 4BR 2BA home offers so much space! Features include charm galore in a covered porch entry into the spacious living and dining room combination! Updated kitchen with center island/breakfast bar, solid wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Master Bath suite includes double vanities, and all bedrooms are equally spacious and inviting. Landscaped grounds and a two-car garage offer every comfort - hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Lake Nona



High school: Cornerstone Charter Academy High School



Middle school: Cornerstone Charter Academy K-8



Elementary school: Cornerstone Charter Academy K-8



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.