Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

8493 Greider Way

8493 Greider Way · No Longer Available
Location

8493 Greider Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Stately two-story 4BR 2BA home offers so much space! Features include charm galore in a covered porch entry into the spacious living and dining room combination! Updated kitchen with center island/breakfast bar, solid wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Master Bath suite includes double vanities, and all bedrooms are equally spacious and inviting. Landscaped grounds and a two-car garage offer every comfort - hurry this won't last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Lake Nona

High school: Cornerstone Charter Academy High School

Middle school: Cornerstone Charter Academy K-8

Elementary school: Cornerstone Charter Academy K-8

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8493 Greider Way have any available units?
8493 Greider Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8493 Greider Way have?
Some of 8493 Greider Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8493 Greider Way currently offering any rent specials?
8493 Greider Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8493 Greider Way pet-friendly?
No, 8493 Greider Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8493 Greider Way offer parking?
Yes, 8493 Greider Way offers parking.
Does 8493 Greider Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8493 Greider Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8493 Greider Way have a pool?
No, 8493 Greider Way does not have a pool.
Does 8493 Greider Way have accessible units?
No, 8493 Greider Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8493 Greider Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8493 Greider Way does not have units with dishwashers.

