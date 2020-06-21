8467 ADALINA PLACE

Amenities

Executive home FOR RENT in Lake Nona! Garden Vista model by Pulte Homes. All appliances included. Built-in appliances. Rent Includes DIAS Fiber optic cable and Internet, Lawn Care including watering, mowing and fertilizing the lawn, 24-hour guard monitored gated subdivision next to Lake Nona Country Club. Access all Village walk amenities including resort style pool, lap pool, fitness, gas station, Restaurant/Deli, Salon, Spa, Drycleaners, 6 clay Tennis Courts, Lighted basketball courts, Playground etc. Close to Lake Nona Medical City, Airport, USTA,KPMG center, Attractions, major Highways, Shopping, Dining and Banking. Best Schools!Grand entry with upgraded staircase, gourmet kitchen, tile roofs, 3 car garages, water view are just few highlights. Enclave offers natural gas throughout the community. Must see house! Schedule a showing today! Available NOW!