Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

8467 ADALINA PLACE

8467 Adalina Place · (407) 616-6247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8467 Adalina Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Executive home FOR RENT in Lake Nona! Garden Vista model by Pulte Homes. All appliances included. Built-in appliances. Rent Includes DIAS Fiber optic cable and Internet, Lawn Care including watering, mowing and fertilizing the lawn, 24-hour guard monitored gated subdivision next to Lake Nona Country Club. Access all Village walk amenities including resort style pool, lap pool, fitness, gas station, Restaurant/Deli, Salon, Spa, Drycleaners, 6 clay Tennis Courts, Lighted basketball courts, Playground etc. Close to Lake Nona Medical City, Airport, USTA,KPMG center, Attractions, major Highways, Shopping, Dining and Banking. Best Schools!Grand entry with upgraded staircase, gourmet kitchen, tile roofs, 3 car garages, water view are just few highlights. Enclave offers natural gas throughout the community. Must see house! Schedule a showing today! Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8467 ADALINA PLACE have any available units?
8467 ADALINA PLACE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8467 ADALINA PLACE have?
Some of 8467 ADALINA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8467 ADALINA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8467 ADALINA PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8467 ADALINA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8467 ADALINA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8467 ADALINA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8467 ADALINA PLACE does offer parking.
Does 8467 ADALINA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8467 ADALINA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8467 ADALINA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8467 ADALINA PLACE has a pool.
Does 8467 ADALINA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8467 ADALINA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8467 ADALINA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8467 ADALINA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
