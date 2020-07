Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator

Fantastic location in the heart of Thornton Park dining and shopping district just minutes from Lake Eola. This fully finished unit has two bedrooms and two baths. The living room has a Juliet balcony overlooking Washington , 55 inch TV and an open floor plan. The kitchen has an oversized granite island that can seat 6 and a balcony with seating. The master has a 50 inch 4K TV. This townhome shows like a designer model!