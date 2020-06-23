All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8217 Laureate Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8217 Laureate Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8217 Laureate Blvd

8217 Laureate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8217 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
Charming Home in Lake Nonas Laureate Park! - This charming home is located in the heart of Medical City, Laureate Park in Lake Nona.

The front of the house includes a porch area for seating and the interior has many great features including a beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances.

The first floor has an open great room, a study and the Master Retreat with soaking tub and walk-in closets.

Upstairs you will find two perfectly-sized bedrooms, a bonus room, and a full bath providing a perfect space for the family.

Living in Lake Nona is a lifestyle that offers amenities like no other community. Being a resident of Laureate Park allows you exclusive use of the Laureate Park Amenities featuring a fitness center, resort-style aquatic center, Lake House event venue, along with dog parks, playgrounds, walking and running trails and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. This home is a short walk to Lake Nona Medical City. Lake Nona is located close to all major highways, the Orlando airport, Medical City with the Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital and Sports and Performance facilities.

This home is professionally managed by Bric Property Management. Minimum 600 credit score required, security deposit is based on credit, minimum 1 year.

A $200 HOA registration fee is required.?
Call Lee to schedule a showing at ?(407) 921-0308?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4294685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Laureate Blvd have any available units?
8217 Laureate Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Laureate Blvd have?
Some of 8217 Laureate Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Laureate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Laureate Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Laureate Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Laureate Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Laureate Blvd offer parking?
No, 8217 Laureate Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8217 Laureate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Laureate Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Laureate Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8217 Laureate Blvd has a pool.
Does 8217 Laureate Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8217 Laureate Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Laureate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 Laureate Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach