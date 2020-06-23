8217 Laureate Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym playground pool pet friendly

Charming Home in Lake Nonas Laureate Park! - This charming home is located in the heart of Medical City, Laureate Park in Lake Nona.



The front of the house includes a porch area for seating and the interior has many great features including a beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances.



The first floor has an open great room, a study and the Master Retreat with soaking tub and walk-in closets.



Upstairs you will find two perfectly-sized bedrooms, a bonus room, and a full bath providing a perfect space for the family.



Living in Lake Nona is a lifestyle that offers amenities like no other community. Being a resident of Laureate Park allows you exclusive use of the Laureate Park Amenities featuring a fitness center, resort-style aquatic center, Lake House event venue, along with dog parks, playgrounds, walking and running trails and pocket parks throughout the neighborhood. This home is a short walk to Lake Nona Medical City. Lake Nona is located close to all major highways, the Orlando airport, Medical City with the Nemours Hospital, VA Hospital and Sports and Performance facilities.



This home is professionally managed by Bric Property Management. Minimum 600 credit score required, security deposit is based on credit, minimum 1 year.



A $200 HOA registration fee is required.?

Call Lee to schedule a showing at ?(407) 921-0308?



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4294685)