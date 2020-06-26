All apartments in Orlando
819 South Mills Avenue
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:22 PM

819 South Mills Avenue

819 S Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

819 S Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath is completely tiled and full of light. Both bedrooms are sizable and have ample closet space. The eat-in-kitchen has a door that leads on on to a screened in porch in view of the one car garage. Lawn Care IS included with rent. One pet will be considered pending owner approval.
This unit is directly across the street from 903 Mills Market and walking distance from Lake Davis. It is a beautiful unit in a perfect neighborhood!

PROPERTY MANAGER: Veronica Weldon ** Make sure you have read our application guidelines and check with the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Orange

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available 5/20/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 South Mills Avenue have any available units?
819 South Mills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 819 South Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 South Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 South Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 South Mills Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 819 South Mills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 South Mills Avenue offers parking.
Does 819 South Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 South Mills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 South Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 South Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 South Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 South Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 South Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 South Mills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 South Mills Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 South Mills Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
