819 South Mills Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath is completely tiled and full of light. Both bedrooms are sizable and have ample closet space. The eat-in-kitchen has a door that leads on on to a screened in porch in view of the one car garage. Lawn Care IS included with rent. One pet will be considered pending owner approval.

This unit is directly across the street from 903 Mills Market and walking distance from Lake Davis. It is a beautiful unit in a perfect neighborhood!



PROPERTY MANAGER: Veronica Weldon ** Make sure you have read our application guidelines and check with the Property Manager BEFORE you apply ***



Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Orange



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available 5/20/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.