819 Irma Ave 3

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Uptown Orlando Community - Property Id: 211679
Highland Flats offers a 474 square foot unit with an upgraded kitchen and renovated bathroom for $1,159/month. The kitchen has stainless appliances and the unit has central a/c. Highland Flats has a high-tech laundry facility available on-site. The unit is pet-friendly, but breed and size restricted. There is a $45 application fee. Highland Flats is in the Uptown Orlando community that offers a great variety of shopping and restaurants, it is also not too far from the Lake Eola and Downtown area. PLEASE CONTACT KEITH NAYLOR AT 561-507-0402 or keith@collisoncap.com FOR AVAILABILITY BEFORE APPLYING!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211679
