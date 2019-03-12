All apartments in Orlando
819 Irma Ave 3
819 Irma Ave 3

819 Irma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

819 Irma Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Central Business District

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Uptown Orlando Community - Property Id: 211679

Highland Flats offers a 474 square foot unit with an upgraded kitchen and renovated bathroom for $1,159/month. The kitchen has stainless appliances and the unit has central a/c. Highland Flats has a high-tech laundry facility available on-site. The unit is pet-friendly, but breed and size restricted. There is a $45 application fee. Highland Flats is in the Uptown Orlando community that offers a great variety of shopping and restaurants, it is also not too far from the Lake Eola and Downtown area. PLEASE CONTACT KEITH NAYLOR AT 561-507-0402 or keith@collisoncap.com FOR AVAILABILITY BEFORE APPLYING!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211679
Property Id 211679

(RLNE5624736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Irma Ave 3 have any available units?
819 Irma Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Irma Ave 3 have?
Some of 819 Irma Ave 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Irma Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
819 Irma Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Irma Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Irma Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 819 Irma Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 819 Irma Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 819 Irma Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Irma Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Irma Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 819 Irma Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 819 Irma Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 819 Irma Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Irma Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Irma Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.

