Orlando, FL
8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM

8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY

8131 Northlake Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8131 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This stunning 4 bedroom home in desirable Water's Edge is ready for you to move in today! The large open concept kitchen with granite counters that overlooks the huge family room makes this a great home for entertaining. The elegant 18” tile throughout the main living areas does not only look stunning but also makes it easy to keep your home clean. The large master suite features a large walk in closet. The master bath offers two marble sink vanities, a garden bath and a walk in shower. Enjoy warm summer nights on your covered patio and get ready to plan your next
backyard BBQ. This guard gated neighborhood offers so many amenities and benefits that it's hard to list them all: With the YMCA located right
inside Northlake Park you will receive a free membership for the whole family! Enjoy the Olympic size pool, tennis and basketball courts and a full
size gym. In addition to that, there is a community pool just for residents, parks, a dog park, playground, walking trails and last but not least you
will gain access to sought after Lake Nona through a private community boat dock! Launch your own boat or jet ski or relax at the private fishing
pier & picnic area and live the Florida life you deserve! The home is zoned in Lake Nona "A" rated schools with the elementary school located in the
neighborhood. Add in the fast commute to all major highways, medical city, VA Hospital and the airport and it's easy to see why this is one of the
best locations you could possibly want. Home recently painted inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have any available units?
8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have?
Some of 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY is pet friendly.
Does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.

