8131 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

This stunning 4 bedroom home in desirable Water's Edge is ready for you to move in today! The large open concept kitchen with granite counters that overlooks the huge family room makes this a great home for entertaining. The elegant 18” tile throughout the main living areas does not only look stunning but also makes it easy to keep your home clean. The large master suite features a large walk in closet. The master bath offers two marble sink vanities, a garden bath and a walk in shower. Enjoy warm summer nights on your covered patio and get ready to plan your next

backyard BBQ. This guard gated neighborhood offers so many amenities and benefits that it's hard to list them all: With the YMCA located right

inside Northlake Park you will receive a free membership for the whole family! Enjoy the Olympic size pool, tennis and basketball courts and a full

size gym. In addition to that, there is a community pool just for residents, parks, a dog park, playground, walking trails and last but not least you

will gain access to sought after Lake Nona through a private community boat dock! Launch your own boat or jet ski or relax at the private fishing

pier & picnic area and live the Florida life you deserve! The home is zoned in Lake Nona "A" rated schools with the elementary school located in the

neighborhood. Add in the fast commute to all major highways, medical city, VA Hospital and the airport and it's easy to see why this is one of the

best locations you could possibly want. Home recently painted inside