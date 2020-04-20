802 Rugby St. #3

Amenities

College Park Condo - PENDING - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath College Park condo in small 16 unit complex. College Park Condo is located less than 2 blocks from all the shops and restaurants on Edgewater Drive and a short drive to Downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Baldwin Park, Historic Dubsdread Golf Course. Light and Bright unit is on the 2nd floor and has hardwood floors in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. There is a coin operated laundry room on the premises and covered parking spot. Albert Park is down the street and College Park Community Pool and Community Center is a few short blocks away. Units rarely come available in this hidden jewel. Book your tour today! Owner prefers no more than 2 unrelated adults and no pets. Condo Association approval required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4719795)