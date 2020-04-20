All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

802 Rugby St. #3

802 Rugby Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 Rugby Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
College Park Condo - PENDING - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath College Park condo in small 16 unit complex. College Park Condo is located less than 2 blocks from all the shops and restaurants on Edgewater Drive and a short drive to Downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Baldwin Park, Historic Dubsdread Golf Course. Light and Bright unit is on the 2nd floor and has hardwood floors in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. There is a coin operated laundry room on the premises and covered parking spot. Albert Park is down the street and College Park Community Pool and Community Center is a few short blocks away. Units rarely come available in this hidden jewel. Book your tour today! Owner prefers no more than 2 unrelated adults and no pets. Condo Association approval required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4719795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Rugby St. #3 have any available units?
802 Rugby St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Rugby St. #3 have?
Some of 802 Rugby St. #3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Rugby St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
802 Rugby St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Rugby St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 802 Rugby St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 802 Rugby St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 802 Rugby St. #3 offers parking.
Does 802 Rugby St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Rugby St. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Rugby St. #3 have a pool?
Yes, 802 Rugby St. #3 has a pool.
Does 802 Rugby St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 802 Rugby St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Rugby St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Rugby St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
