All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 80 W Esther St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
80 W Esther St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

80 W Esther St

80 West Esther Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

80 West Esther Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
24hr gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
Newly renovated midcentury duplex with old Florida charm, on a quiet brick street in the heart of SODO - walking distance to ORMC, Target, 24 Hr Fitness, Dunkin Donuts and much more. Bright with lots of windows & conveniently located less than one mile from I4 and 408, and just a mile to downtown Orlando.

$20k Renovations Include:

New kitchen cabinets with granite.
New bathroom with subway tile.
New fresh white paint.
New doors interior and exterior.
All new ceiling fans and light fixtures.
New 2" Blinds.
All original windows replaced.
Fresh landscaping.
Authentic terra cotta tile floors throughout.
Deep closets.
Washer and dryer connections.
Lease Details: Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays lawn maintenance.

(RLNE5789796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 W Esther St have any available units?
80 W Esther St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 W Esther St have?
Some of 80 W Esther St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 W Esther St currently offering any rent specials?
80 W Esther St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 W Esther St pet-friendly?
No, 80 W Esther St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 80 W Esther St offer parking?
No, 80 W Esther St does not offer parking.
Does 80 W Esther St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 W Esther St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 W Esther St have a pool?
No, 80 W Esther St does not have a pool.
Does 80 W Esther St have accessible units?
No, 80 W Esther St does not have accessible units.
Does 80 W Esther St have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 W Esther St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach