80 W Esther St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym

Newly renovated midcentury duplex with old Florida charm, on a quiet brick street in the heart of SODO - walking distance to ORMC, Target, 24 Hr Fitness, Dunkin Donuts and much more. Bright with lots of windows & conveniently located less than one mile from I4 and 408, and just a mile to downtown Orlando.



$20k Renovations Include:



New kitchen cabinets with granite.

New bathroom with subway tile.

New fresh white paint.

New doors interior and exterior.

All new ceiling fans and light fixtures.

New 2" Blinds.

All original windows replaced.

Fresh landscaping.

Authentic terra cotta tile floors throughout.

Deep closets.

Washer and dryer connections.

Lease Details: Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays lawn maintenance.



(RLNE5789796)