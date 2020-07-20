7849 BELVOIR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home! Very open floor plan. House boasts a formal dining room, granite in kitchen downstairs master suite, 3 bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Wonderful location in the midst of busy Orlando. This home is in Metro West's secluded residential area. When you drive into this wonderful neighborhood you are greeted by tree lined streets, manicured mature landscaping and beautiful homes. This property has been well maintained and is a must see! Includes lawn care.