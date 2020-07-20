All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7849 BELVOIR DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7849 BELVOIR DRIVE

7849 Belvoir Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7849 Belvoir Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home! Very open floor plan. House boasts a formal dining room, granite in kitchen downstairs master suite, 3 bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Wonderful location in the midst of busy Orlando. This home is in Metro West's secluded residential area. When you drive into this wonderful neighborhood you are greeted by tree lined streets, manicured mature landscaping and beautiful homes. This property has been well maintained and is a must see! Includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE have any available units?
7849 BELVOIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE have?
Some of 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7849 BELVOIR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 BELVOIR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach