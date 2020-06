Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage lobby

Luxury 3 Bedroom Condo with Balcony and garage. located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Gated community!!! LOTS of Windows and Lake view from Maters Bedroom and Family Room. Extra security with key access- Elevator Opens directly to your unit through lobby. New flooring, close to community pool, clubhouse, fitness center. Walking distance to Restaurant Row and Theme Parks. Enjoy Fireworks from your balcony every night!