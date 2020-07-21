All apartments in Orlando
750 ROYAL PALM COURT
750 ROYAL PALM COURT

750 Royal Palm Court · No Longer Available
Location

750 Royal Palm Court, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Super cute three bedroom two bathroom bungalow in Colonialtown, just steps from everything Downtown has to offer. Featuring a gorgeous renovated kitchen, charming wood floors and a split bedroom floor plan, this house is ready to be called home. Additional highlights include a spacious fenced in backyard, inside utility room with washer and dryer included, and a beautiful wooden deck perfect for entertainment. Lawn service is covered with the rent. Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT have any available units?
750 ROYAL PALM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT have?
Some of 750 ROYAL PALM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 ROYAL PALM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
750 ROYAL PALM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 ROYAL PALM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 750 ROYAL PALM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT offer parking?
No, 750 ROYAL PALM COURT does not offer parking.
Does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 ROYAL PALM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT have a pool?
No, 750 ROYAL PALM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT have accessible units?
No, 750 ROYAL PALM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 750 ROYAL PALM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 ROYAL PALM COURT has units with dishwashers.
