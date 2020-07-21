750 ROYAL PALM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Super cute three bedroom two bathroom bungalow in Colonialtown, just steps from everything Downtown has to offer. Featuring a gorgeous renovated kitchen, charming wood floors and a split bedroom floor plan, this house is ready to be called home. Additional highlights include a spacious fenced in backyard, inside utility room with washer and dryer included, and a beautiful wooden deck perfect for entertainment. Lawn service is covered with the rent. Call today to schedule your private showing!