7250 Westpointe Blvd. #1023

Large 2/2 on Second Floor Located at The Bermuda Dunes Condominiums in Metro West - Cozy and very well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Unit has new paint and carpet throughout. This condo is located in an excellent central Florida location in a vibrant and active community near Theme Parks and Downtown Orlando. Lovely view from the second-story balcony overlooking the golf course and amazing water features. It is in a beautiful community with many perks: clubhouse, pool, volleyball court and more. Super close to shopping and all you would ever need to enjoy your weekends with friends and family so set up a viewing today.



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please call 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



