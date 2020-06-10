7230 Westpointe Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool guest parking internet access volleyball court

Two bedroom fully furnished all-inclusive condo located in a beautiful gated community adjacent to a golf course, providing views all through-out.

This condominium provides a resort-like pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sand volleyball station and more! Its a perfect community for your Orlando stay. This location offers easy access to all major highways and is minutes away from Universal Studios, major shopping malls, and the famous restaurant row in Dr. Phillips.



Monthly Rent -(includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water,

Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!



Lease Terms

For move in we require:

First Months Rent

Security Deposit (one months rent)

$150 Cleaning Fee

$150 Application Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee



All Equipped (towels, sheets, fully equipped kitchen)



Washer/Dryer Inside the Unit (Full Size)

Assigned Parking / Guest Parking Available

Gated Community



Orlando City Corporate Housing

www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com

Call now!

321 426 0441



(RLNE4961355)