6825 SORRENTO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Toscana Townhomes offer many great advantages. The bathrooms, kitchen and laundry room are all finished in exquisite ceramic tile and the living room and dining room all feature beautiful crown molding. The designer kitchens in these homes boast stunning wood cabinets, stainless steel sink, and Whirlpool appliances.The Master’s Suite and bath feature spacious walk-in closets, separate shower with glass enclosure, double sink vanities with high full width mirrors, a comfortable Roman-style acrylic garden tub, and tile walls that surround the shower and bath. The Master’s Bath also features a separate water closet with an elongated water commode. Even small details such as the medicine cabinet are beautifully designed with beveled glass edges.