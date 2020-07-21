All apartments in Orlando
6825 SORRENTO STREET
Last updated November 13 2019

6825 SORRENTO STREET

6825 Sorrento Street · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Sorrento Street, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

Toscana Townhomes offer many great advantages. The bathrooms, kitchen and laundry room are all finished in exquisite ceramic tile and the living room and dining room all feature beautiful crown molding. The designer kitchens in these homes boast stunning wood cabinets, stainless steel sink, and Whirlpool appliances.The Master’s Suite and bath feature spacious walk-in closets, separate shower with glass enclosure, double sink vanities with high full width mirrors, a comfortable Roman-style acrylic garden tub, and tile walls that surround the shower and bath. The Master’s Bath also features a separate water closet with an elongated water commode. Even small details such as the medicine cabinet are beautifully designed with beveled glass edges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 SORRENTO STREET have any available units?
6825 SORRENTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6825 SORRENTO STREET have?
Some of 6825 SORRENTO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 SORRENTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6825 SORRENTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 SORRENTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6825 SORRENTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6825 SORRENTO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6825 SORRENTO STREET offers parking.
Does 6825 SORRENTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 SORRENTO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 SORRENTO STREET have a pool?
No, 6825 SORRENTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6825 SORRENTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 6825 SORRENTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 SORRENTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 SORRENTO STREET has units with dishwashers.
