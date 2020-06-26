6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful 4/3 home with enclosed pool.This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located in Vista Lakes Orlando. Great central location close commuting distance to Downtown and the Airport. Plenty of shopping and accommodations within walking distance in the area like Doctors offices, banks, restaurants and A rated schools! This is a beautiful community with access to community center pools, tennis courts, walking paths, docks and more. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space.



