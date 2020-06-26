All apartments in Orlando
6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:01 PM

6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE

6615 Lake Pembroke Place · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Lake Pembroke Place, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Beautiful 4/3 home with enclosed pool.This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located in Vista Lakes Orlando. Great central location close commuting distance to Downtown and the Airport. Plenty of shopping and accommodations within walking distance in the area like Doctors offices, banks, restaurants and A rated schools! This is a beautiful community with access to community center pools, tennis courts, walking paths, docks and more. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have any available units?
6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE has a pool.
Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 LAKE PEMBROKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
