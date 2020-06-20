All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6584 Swissco Dr. #728.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6584 Swissco Dr. #728
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

6584 Swissco Dr. #728

6584 Swissco Drive · (407) 509-3369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Airport North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6584 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Interior features boasts split plan bedrooms with large walk in closets, volume ceilings, roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room and living room, den/office area, inside laundry room, screened porch. Come take a look at this quiet, well maintained, gated community featuring community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and more! Centrally located just minutes to airport, restaurants, shopping, highways, attractions, etc.. Condo comes with a one car garage #30
garage #30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 have any available units?
6584 Swissco Dr. #728 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 have?
Some of 6584 Swissco Dr. #728's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 currently offering any rent specials?
6584 Swissco Dr. #728 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 pet-friendly?
No, 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 offer parking?
Yes, 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 does offer parking.
Does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 have a pool?
Yes, 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 has a pool.
Does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 have accessible units?
No, 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 does not have accessible units.
Does 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6584 Swissco Dr. #728 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6584 Swissco Dr. #728?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity