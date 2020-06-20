6584 Swissco Dr. #728

Amenities

Interior features boasts split plan bedrooms with large walk in closets, volume ceilings, roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room and living room, den/office area, inside laundry room, screened porch. Come take a look at this quiet, well maintained, gated community featuring community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and more! Centrally located just minutes to airport, restaurants, shopping, highways, attractions, etc.. Condo comes with a one car garage #30

