6518 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822 1225

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room

1 Bedroom Spacious Condo near the airport - Property Id: 260066



This second floor condo is located in Courtney Landing, a gated community that is well-maintained. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a screened balcony. It is very spacious with 856sf. Tiles in the kitchen and bath with carpet in all other areas of the home. Wonderful community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center and more! The location is great for getting to the Orlando International Airport...just 2 miles! Short drive to Lake Nona. There are Restaurants, Banks, Shopping, Movie Theaters and so much more in this area!

Call Hadi for more info. (407) 437-5008

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260066

Property Id 260066



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5737675)