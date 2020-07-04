All apartments in Orlando
6518 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822 1225

6518 Swissco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
1 Bedroom Spacious Condo near the airport - Property Id: 260066

This second floor condo is located in Courtney Landing, a gated community that is well-maintained. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining area. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a screened balcony. It is very spacious with 856sf. Tiles in the kitchen and bath with carpet in all other areas of the home. Wonderful community pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center and more! The location is great for getting to the Orlando International Airport...just 2 miles! Short drive to Lake Nona. There are Restaurants, Banks, Shopping, Movie Theaters and so much more in this area!
Call Hadi for more info. (407) 437-5008
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260066
Property Id 260066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5737675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

