6428 Raleigh St #3305
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6428 Raleigh St #3305

6428 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

6428 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
6428 Raleigh St #3305 Available 06/17/19 METROWEST AREA: Gated community of Azur at MetroWest - AVAILABLE JUNE 17th! Adorable 1 bedroom first floor condo! Kitchen appliances (no microwave), and breakfast bar, neutral paint, lots of storage and washer and dryer included. Kitchen is open to the living room and dining area, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans allow for comfortable and open space.
Azur at Metrowest is a gated community with the HOA Management and staff on premises. Azur offers a pool, fitness center, business center/club house and car care center. Its a quick drive to theme parks, Mall of Millennia and some of the best restaurants in the area.

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Vaulted Ceilings with Fans
Laminate,Tile and Carpet

NO PETS ALLOWED

SCHOOLS:
Metrowest Elementary
Chain of Lakes Middle
Olympia High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER and HOA APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3151476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

