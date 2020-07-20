Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool ceiling fan clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool

6428 Raleigh St #3305 Available 06/17/19 METROWEST AREA: Gated community of Azur at MetroWest - AVAILABLE JUNE 17th! Adorable 1 bedroom first floor condo! Kitchen appliances (no microwave), and breakfast bar, neutral paint, lots of storage and washer and dryer included. Kitchen is open to the living room and dining area, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans allow for comfortable and open space.

Azur at Metrowest is a gated community with the HOA Management and staff on premises. Azur offers a pool, fitness center, business center/club house and car care center. Its a quick drive to theme parks, Mall of Millennia and some of the best restaurants in the area.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Vaulted Ceilings with Fans

Laminate,Tile and Carpet



NO PETS ALLOWED



SCHOOLS:

Metrowest Elementary

Chain of Lakes Middle

Olympia High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER and HOA APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3151476)