Orlando, FL
641 S Hampton Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

641 S Hampton Ave

641 N Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

641 N Hampton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
641 S Hampton Ave Available 04/17/19 Newly remodeled, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow in the highly desirable Lake Como Area !!!! - Newly remodeled, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow in the highly desirable Lake Como Area !!!! Newer fully equipped IKEA Kitchen and Bathroom with granite counter tops and nice storage in each. Closet pantry in kitchen. Recently painted and new lighting. Plenty of windows in this bright and cheerful home. 2 inch blinds on all the windows. Lovely oak hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bath. Laundry with newer Washer and Dryer included. Lovely, very Private Backyard that has been nicely landscaped and maintained. Backyard patio for outside enjoyment. Carport. Ample outside storage area. Lawn Care is Included in the Rent. Just a leisurely stroll to beautiful Lake Como Park. Conveniently located, easy access to the 408, 2 miles to Downtown and 20 minutes to the Airport No Pets Please. Hurry this adorable home wont last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2537650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 S Hampton Ave have any available units?
641 S Hampton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 S Hampton Ave have?
Some of 641 S Hampton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 S Hampton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
641 S Hampton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 S Hampton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 641 S Hampton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 641 S Hampton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 641 S Hampton Ave offers parking.
Does 641 S Hampton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 S Hampton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 S Hampton Ave have a pool?
No, 641 S Hampton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 641 S Hampton Ave have accessible units?
No, 641 S Hampton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 641 S Hampton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 S Hampton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
