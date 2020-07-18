Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

641 S Hampton Ave Available 04/17/19 Newly remodeled, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow in the highly desirable Lake Como Area !!!! - Newly remodeled, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow in the highly desirable Lake Como Area !!!! Newer fully equipped IKEA Kitchen and Bathroom with granite counter tops and nice storage in each. Closet pantry in kitchen. Recently painted and new lighting. Plenty of windows in this bright and cheerful home. 2 inch blinds on all the windows. Lovely oak hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bath. Laundry with newer Washer and Dryer included. Lovely, very Private Backyard that has been nicely landscaped and maintained. Backyard patio for outside enjoyment. Carport. Ample outside storage area. Lawn Care is Included in the Rent. Just a leisurely stroll to beautiful Lake Como Park. Conveniently located, easy access to the 408, 2 miles to Downtown and 20 minutes to the Airport No Pets Please. Hurry this adorable home wont last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2537650)