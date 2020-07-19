All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6408 Raleigh St #2414

6408 Raleigh St Unit 2414 · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Raleigh St Unit 2414, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Condo with New Paint and Floors! - Come see this fresh condo near Valencia West! New wood-like flooring and freshly painted walls, and new appliances! 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, with one of the bathrooms connected to the hallway and a separate door to the second bedroom.

Windows everywhere! The living space has a vaulted ceiling with windows that completely light up the space.

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the our website BEFORE you apply ***

To schedule a showing please click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgCQeqDVQjaISHjUyb5IpTJ18DjxLyUj98dgQ_jX6hLPjVXQ/viewform?usp=pp_url

PET POLICY: Pets may be considered with owner permission.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Alex Castillo Use "Contact Us" button for fastest reply.

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4560980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 have any available units?
6408 Raleigh St #2414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6408 Raleigh St #2414 currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Raleigh St #2414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Raleigh St #2414 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 offer parking?
No, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 have a pool?
No, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 have accessible units?
No, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Raleigh St #2414 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Raleigh St #2414 does not have units with air conditioning.
