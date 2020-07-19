6408 Raleigh St #2414

Amenities
2/2 Condo with New Paint and Floors! - Come see this fresh condo near Valencia West! New wood-like flooring and freshly painted walls, and new appliances! 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, with one of the bathrooms connected to the hallway and a separate door to the second bedroom.
Windows everywhere! The living space has a vaulted ceiling with windows that completely light up the space.


PET POLICY: Pets may be considered with owner permission.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Alex Castillo


