6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

3/25.-Lake View Townhome - Stonebridge Lakes Townhome. 3/ 2.5 Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Enjoy the spectacular lake view. Only 12 units in all of Stonebridge Lakes has this view. Interiors are freshly painted. Near to restaurants, shopping, and major roads.



15-30 DAYS HOA APPROVAL PROCESS FROM THE TIME A COMPLETED HOA APPLICATION IS BEEN PRESENTED TO THE HOA. APPLICATION FEES OF $100 PER ADULT IN ADDITION TO HAMPTON & HAMPTON APP FEES OF $85.00 PER ADULT. **FOREIGN APPLICANTS MUST PRESENT A VALID PASSPORT/LICENSE AND THE VISA NEEDS TO BE OVER THE LENGTH OF THE LEASE**



**GATE CARDS AND POOL CARDS ARE SEPARATE**



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9982, email:days6382-103@rent.dynasty.com.



No Pets Allowed



