6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103
6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103

Location

6382 Daysbrook Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3/25.-Lake View Townhome - Stonebridge Lakes Townhome. 3/ 2.5 Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Enjoy the spectacular lake view. Only 12 units in all of Stonebridge Lakes has this view. Interiors are freshly painted. Near to restaurants, shopping, and major roads.

15-30 DAYS HOA APPROVAL PROCESS FROM THE TIME A COMPLETED HOA APPLICATION IS BEEN PRESENTED TO THE HOA. APPLICATION FEES OF $100 PER ADULT IN ADDITION TO HAMPTON & HAMPTON APP FEES OF $85.00 PER ADULT. **FOREIGN APPLICANTS MUST PRESENT A VALID PASSPORT/LICENSE AND THE VISA NEEDS TO BE OVER THE LENGTH OF THE LEASE**

**GATE CARDS AND POOL CARDS ARE SEPARATE**

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9982, email:days6382-103@rent.dynasty.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4155750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have any available units?
6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have?
Some of 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 currently offering any rent specials?
6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 is pet friendly.
Does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 offer parking?
Yes, 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 offers parking.
Does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have a pool?
Yes, 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 has a pool.
Does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have accessible units?
No, 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6382 DAYSBROOK DR #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

