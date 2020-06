Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. 3rd FLOOR CONDO. This huge condo has a lot of space....over 1400 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, split floor plan, has a balcony over looking the pond, all new kitchen Appliances. All new tile in the unit, no carpet! Washer & Dryer NOT included. Close to Medical city, Orlando International Airport, HWY 436 restaurants, Theme parks and Florida Beaches. You will love this location.